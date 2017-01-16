The Weeknd Keeping Selena Gomez Romance Private: Doesn’t Want To Be ‘The Next Bennifer’

REX/Shutterstock

Uh oh! Selena Gomez better be sure to keep her publicity in check, because a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that The Weeknd isn’t looking to be the next ‘Bennifer’ or ‘Brangelina,’ and it may cost her the relationship if it gets too big. Here’s the scoop!

We found out that Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 26, were dating via some very steamy photographs of the duo kissing and cuddling, but don’t expect any more of that! The Weeknd is dead set on keeping his new relationship under wraps at all costs.

“He wants to shut down all the extra stuff, he doesn‘t want to be seen out and about everywhere with her and all over the news and social media as a couple,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He wants to be known as an artist and the relationship can thrive behind closed doors.”

The “Starboy” singer has seen what being in the public eye does to famous couples, and he wants no part of it! “He is not in any mood to be the next Bennifer or Brangelina and if it gets to those crazy levels he will shut down the relationship immediately,” the source continued. “He doesn‘t want to be a pawn in anyone’s game, he doesn‘t want his relationships to become a Taylor Swift type joke.” Yikes!

Selena’s relationships have always been major news (cough cough Justin Bieber), while The Weeknd managed to date Bella Hadid for over a year with hardly any attention. The couple stayed off Instagram and out of the spotlight until their split, and that’s how The Weeknd wants his new love to be, too. Good luck with that, Abel.

