‘The Bachelor’ Recap: Nick’s Ladies Hit A Breaking Point After Corinne’s Sexual Antics

Image Courtesy of ABC

What happens when you mix the Backstreet Boys, a very tired Corinne without her nanny, and zero gravity? Well, the hot mess that was this week’s episode of ‘The Bachelor.’

This week’s episode of The Bachelor picked up right where we left off last week: the girls were not too thrilled going into the cocktail party after learning that Nick Viall had slept with Liz. However, it actually allowed him to connect deeper with some of the ladies and have some really good discussions! Until it was Corinne‘s turn — she just wanted to connect sexually. So, she came out wearing a trench coat with nothing underneath, had him put whipped cream on her boob, and then lick it off. Yes, really.

Honestly, Nick handled it like a pro. Obviously he enjoyed it, but out of respect for her and the other women, he actually covered her up, and didn’t let it go any further. Corinne was mortified; she spent the night sobbing in the bathroom and then she skipped the rose ceremony and just went to bed (probably not the most respectful move). At the rose ceremony, Hailey was one of the three ladies sent home and was actually more upset when thinking that Corinne could be the girl Nick’s looking for. And she wasn’t the only one feeling that way…

Next up was the group date, and I’m going to be honest — it was the best group date ever. The Backstreet Boys showed up to the mansion, sang for the girls, and then brought them to perform as backup dancers with them and Nick of course. Lauren killed it, and really had an energy that everyone loved. BSB chose her at the end to bring to center stage with Nick, while they serenaded them. Naturally, they kissed in front of all the girls, and Corinne was not happy. I’m pretty sure it was in that moment that Corinne actually realized there were other girls there. It’s week three.

Following the date, Corinne apologized to Nick for skipping the rose ceremony, then she passed out for another nap. That wasn’t what shocked the girls though; it was the fact that she came out and told them she missed her nanny. Yes at 24, she has someone who does everything for her. After Jasmine fell over (literally) with shock, Nick gave the group rose to Lauren.

Vanessa’s Love Sick For Nick

Vanessa was chosen for the next one-on-one, and was given the opportunity to take off in a plane, and feel what it would be like to float around at zero gravity. The date was super romantic and they kissed in the air, but afterward she got really nauseas, and ended up throwing up in a bag. Nick was literally so supportive, sitting by her side, rubbing her feet, then rubbing her back. However, he then kissed her afterward, so I’m just hoping there was some gum chewing in between that we hadn’t seen. Regardless, he showed how sincere he really is.

Overall, their date was beyond romantic. They had dinner afterward, and he actually started crying when admitting he was really scared he wouldn’t find love. However, he felt optimistic after their connection, and basically it was incredible on pretty much every level.

The next group date was a track and field competition, which was fun for everyone except Dominique, who felt ignored by Nick. Even the Olympians there seemed happier than Dom. Astrid ended up winning the physical aspect of the date, as well as some one-on-one time in a hot tub (duh), and Dominique felt extremely unwelcome. So after a mini break down, she was honest with him. She told him she didn’t feel like she got a fair chance, and that he didn’t really seem to put in the effort. He was really honest with her, ultimately telling her they didn’t click, so he didn’t want to lead her on. So, out she went. Kudos to Nick for having the guts to send her home when he did. He gave Rachel the group date rose.

Nick, She Has A Nanny

Let’s get back to Corinne, shall we? Nick replaced the cocktail hour with a pool party, allowing Corinne to get some one-on-one time in a bouncy house. She literally straddled him while in a bikini, and made out with him in front of everyone. The rolling around together didn’t sit well with any of the women so they were all really honest with him. The most outspoken was Vanessa who didn’t hold back and said she wasn’t at all worrying about Corinne’s actions, but actually “judging” his! The episode ended with her telling him she wasn’t sure if he was really looking for a wife or just “someone to f–k around with!”

Do you think Nick will keep Corinne, HollywoodLifers?

