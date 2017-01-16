So naughty! Corinne Olympios has already proven she’s happy to go topless for Nick Viall on ‘The Bachelor.’ She took things a step further Jan. 16 when she sprayed whipped cream on her naked boob and asked him to lick it off. Keep reading for Nick’s shocking reaction.

We’ve gotta give Corinne Olympios, 24, points for going all-in when it comes to seducing Nick Viall, 36, on The Bachelor. We’re only three episodes into the season and she’s already asking him to do things to her that normally would be saved for the Fantasy Suite! She blew Nick’s mind when she showed up for some one on one time with him and made him lick whipped cream off her bare breast.

Corinne showed up wearing nothing but a trench coat and nothing underneath, telling him “I like you a lot and you make me really happy,” while Nick questioned what she was wearing. “It’s a coat, it’s part of a plan,” she cooed. She asked him to hand over a can of whipped cream that just so happened to be randomly sitting just out of camera range and proceeded to fill his mouth with the fluffy stuff. Corinne then pounced on his open lips to slip him the tongue and lick it all out. But that was G-rated compared to her next trick.

“I’m very attracted to Corinne and she’s good at stimulating chemistry between us,” Nick said in a confessional before the cameras cut back to the pretty blonde holding her trench coat wide open, exposing her left boob. She proceeded to spray the whipped cream all over it and ordered Nick to, “take it off my boob.” He obliged saying “oh my God,” but you could tell he felt really awkward getting so freaky on camera with a woman he hardly knows. He even told her, “You’re a troublemaker,” to which she proudly proclaimed, “I know.”

An embarrassed Nick said in a confessional following the racy stunt that, “I like it a little bit. I like it a lot. But at the same time I’m really juggling trying to appreciate everything that is Corinne while being respectful to the other women in the house.” In the end, Corinne was left in tears by her failed seduction, saying in a confessional that, “Tonight did not go as I wanted to. I tried to do something nice and very cute for Nick. We were looking into each other’s eyes and kissing and he was like, no…not feeling it.” She later was seen weeping to a fellow contestant, “I feel so stupid. Now Nick and I don’t have a chance. I just want to go home.” With as much as the other women in the house hate her, they would have no problem if she was gone!

HollywoodLifers, is Corinne a good villain? Do you love or hate her?