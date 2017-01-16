‘Teen Mom 2’ Recap: Javi Returns Home From Deployment & Jenelle Battles Barb

Courtesy of MTV

It was an emotional episode of ‘Teen Mom 2’ on Jan. 16, as Javi finally returned home from deployment. Plus, Leah and Jeremy got into a fight about communicating with each other, and Barb threatened Jenelle, saying they’ll fight in court over custody of Jace. To find out more, read our recap below!

After months and months of being deployed, Javi finally returned home on the Jan. 16 episode of Teen Mom 2. Unfortunately, not everyone was super happy to see him. Isaac and Lincoln, of course, were ecstatic to see Javi walk through the front door again, but Kailyn was less than pleased. She and Javi actually filed for divorce before he even got home — she admitted this to Sterling and her mom while vacationing in Puerto Rico — so his “welcome home” moment was mainly for the kids. And maybe the divorce was for the best, because as soon as Javi asked to borrow the kids’ carseats so he could take them to camp, she started arguing with him and told him he can’t use them. Eventually, she gave in, and they both took the kids to camp together. Javi talked about the house he bought nearby, and poor Isaac got excited about the Jurassic Park-themed room he’ll have. But Kailyn killed the mood when she told Isaac he likely won’t have a room at Javi’s — only Lincoln will. Divorces are never easy on anyone, but we feel so bad for Isaac. He’s going to be affected the most by this breakup.

In other bad relationship news, Leah and ex-husband Jeremy got into an argument of their own this week, when Jeremy took Addie to Ohio without discussing it with Leah. He did send her a text message, but she didn’t think that was good enough. She was in the middle of a big move, and there was a massive flood in West Virginia, so Leah was already on edge, but when Jeremy wouldn’t answer her phone calls, she went ballistic. He finally called her back — via a producer’s phone because Leah’s phone was dead — and started screaming at her. Apparently, he felt like she was trying to make him look bad, when in reality, he told her where he would be. He hung up on her, and later when he tried to call her back, she refused to answer.

Meanwhile, Chelsea had a doctor’s visit, which she hoped would go well, and it did. Not only did she get pictures of her unborn baby, but she heard its heart beat. She and Cole still don’t know if they’re having a boy or girl, but they said they’ll be happy either way. And Aubree is super excited to be a big sister again.

Lastly, Jenelle and David took their kids — minus Kaiser — to Legoland in Florida. It seemed like a lot of fun for the two kids, but Jenelle and David kept ruining the mood by focusing their attention on Nathan. Jenelle was upset because it appeared as though Nathan was pawning Kaiser off on his mom, when the baby should have been spending time with him. She learned all this from a video Nathan’s mom sent her of Kaiser playing at the park. Regardless, that drama was nothing compared to what happened later. When Jenelle received a call from her mom, Barbara, about trading off Jace, a fight ensued. Jenelle wanted him to stay with her, while Barbara wanted him to get home and go to daycare. Then, when Jenelle said she should have custody of Jace, Barbara said they’ll have to “fight it out” in court. Woof.

