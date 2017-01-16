Brad Pitt Joins Sting At Charity Event & Hangs With Kids As He Fights To See His Own: Pics

Courtesy of Instagram

Brad Pitt is back! Making a rare public appearance since his divorce from Angelina Jolie was announced, the star appeared onstage with Sting at a charity concert. In seemingly high spirits, Brad even took time to hangout with kids who attended the event, showing fans he’s returning to normal life again! You’ll never believe how great he looked.

Back in the spotlight, Brad Pitt, 53, rocked out for a good cause on Jan. 14 — less than one week after his surprise appearance at the 2017 Golden Globes. The actor attended the fourth annual charity ROCK4EB! event at a private home in Malibu, and he seemed to be having a great time with friends. The event featured a variety of acoustic performances such as Sting, 65, and Chris Cornell, 52, who is a friend of the actor. But the best part of the night? Brad posed with kids who attended the event — SEE PICS FROM THE FUN-FILLED NIGHT HERE.

#RockforEB #bradpitt #chriscornell #sting A video posted by Vaitiare Hirshon (@vaitiarehirshon) on Jan 14, 2017 at 11:44pm PST

Just an intimate night with Brad Pitt and Sting and his whole family at home in Malibu. #California #Californialiving #Malibu #LA #bradpitt #sting #rock4eb A video posted by Filipa Constante (@filipaconstante) on Jan 14, 2017 at 8:23pm PST

The star-studded evening was sponsored by jeweler Alex and Ani and benefited the Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation. EB is a group of diseases characterized by “blister formation after minor trauma to the skin,” according to ebkids.org. The condition can range from mild to life-threatening. Brad happens to be on the group’s board of directors for the EB Medical Research Foundation, and he, along with other celebs, posed for pics with children being treated for the rare skin disease. We can’t get over how happy Brad looked throughout the night though as he bantered with the musicians and even playfully mocked Sting.

The Allied star also introduced a “very, very good friend” of his, Chris, to the stage. He called him “someone I’ve known for quite a while and that I’m a huge fan of.” Chris reiterated how successful the night was via Instagram. “Had an amazing night performing for #RockforEB with @theofficialsting & #bradpitt,” the artist wrote.

But Brad, Sting, and Chris weren’t the only stars at the concert, which was hosted by Zach Galifianakis! Also present were Kaley Cuoco, Courteney Cox, Heidi Klum, Elizabeth Olsen, Charlie Hunnam and Rami Malek. This was a big night for Brad though as the actor has largely stayed out of the public eye since his estranged wife, Angelina Jolie, 41, filed for divorce in September.

In fact, the pair are in the middle of a custody battle but have recently announced they’re attempting to keep things civil for the sake of their six children. Over the holidays Brad was able to spend time with the kids — Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8 — but he’s still fighting in court to see them even MORE.

