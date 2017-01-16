REX/Shutterstock

The feud between Soulja Boy and Chris Brown is still brewing — and Soulja may have just taken it to a WHOLE new level thanks to his newly-released song, ‘Stop Playing With Me.’ The track features a direct shot at Breezy, warning him that he’s going to get his teeth ‘knocked out’ in their upcoming fight. Hear the whole thing here!

“Mike Tyson, knock out his teeth. Chris Brown, knock out his teeth,” Soulja Boy, 26, raps on his new song “Stop Playing With Me.” “Boy, stop playing with me. 50 [Cent] stop playing with me. You know that I love the beef.” 50 and Mike have publicly taken Chris’ side in his feud with Soulja Boy, which is how they’re involved in this mess, and things are clearly more heated between the two sides than ever!

The war between Chris and Soulja started over Karrueche Tran, but has majorly escalated since then, and will culminate with a fight in the ring. Both guys have agreed to spar, but a date and exact details have yet to be confirmed. The latest reports are that the fight will go down in Dubai this March.

Speaking of diss songs, Mike dropped one of his own to show his support for Chris earlier this month. “If you show up, it’s going down,” he taunts Soulja on the track. “I’m going to teach him how to knock your a** out. I’m Mike tyson. If you show up, it’s going down. I’m going to teach him how to knock your a** out, f***er.”

Don’t worry, though, Soulja has a good trainer, too — Floyd Mayweather will be working with him for the upcoming fight! The guys hung out at the beginning of January, and Soulja confirmed on Instagram that he’d be getting help from his new pal in the weeks to come. The ball’s in your court now, Breey!



