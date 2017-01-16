Sophia & Sistine Stallone Rock Dolce & Gabbana Runway

Rex/Shutterstock/SplashNews

From the red carpet to the runway, Sophia and Sistine Stallone continue to steal the spotlight — and this time they totally dominated on the Dolce & Gabbana catwalk alongside a slew of famous faces.

2017 is totally Sophia and Sistine Stallone‘s year! Fresh off their appearance at the 2017 Golden Globes, the jet-setting sisters skipped across the pond to model in the Dolce & Gabbana Fall 2017 men’s show in Milan on Jan. 14, where they totally shut it down on the catwalk. The gals were in great company as Sophia Richie and Cameron Dallas were also in the show.



Sistine, 18, made her modeling debut at the Chanel’s Métiers d’Art show at the Ritz Hotel in Paris in December 2016 alongside famous faces that included Cara Delevingne, Sofia Richie, Lily-Rose Depp and Willow Smith — and she’s clearly a face we can expect to see a whole lot more of on the runway!

It was a family affair for the Stallone gals as her older sis, Sophia, 20, also joined her during the Dolce & Gabbana show and made her runway debut, all while rocking a trench coat and lace mini — and she gushed about the experience on Instagram as she posted a video of her major modeling moment with the caption: “Still feels like a dream. Walked for the first time for the @dolcegabbana men’s fashion show with my best friend Sistine. Thank you thank you thank you! @stefanogabbana.” The brand selected a slew of millennial cool kids to lead the pack, which totally supports Dolce & Gabbana’s new hashtag: #DGMillennials.

Before turning up on the Milan runway, Sistine and Sophia served as Miss Golden Globe 2017 at the annual award show in LA on Jan. 8 alongside their sis, Scarlet — and after watching Sistine and Sophia on the runway we can’t wait to see where they’ll turn up next!

