WWE’s Bella Twins Set ‘Squad Goals’ In BTS Of Sophia Grace’s ‘Hollywood’ Music Video

Sophia Grace is about to become champion of the music world, thanks to her squad of WWE Superstars. She and Brie Bella give HollywoodLife.com an EXCLUSIVE preview of Sophia’s ‘Hollywood’ music video, before revealing when fans can see its world premiere!

For the video for her brand new single, “Hollywood,” it seems Sophia Grace, 13, decided to go big. And it doesn’t get any bigger than the Superstars of the WWE! She teamed up with Sasha Banks, 24, Lana, 31, and Naomi, 29, and both Brie and Nikki Bella, 33, and HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE scoop that this amazing video will make its world premiere during the Jan. 17 episode of SmackDown Live! on the USA Network.

“I was so excited to be able to partner with the WWE Superstars on my newest music video, ‘Hollywood,'” Sophia EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “I’m a huge fan of them and I love the girl power message that they stand behind.”

The love is definitely mutual, as Brie Bella EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com that it was “amazing” to work with Sophia. “What you see on Raw and SmackDown, and where the [women’s division] is at, you notice more young girls are coming to the shows,” said Brie. “More young girls are dressing up as their favorite [WWE] characters.”

“And when we got the opportunity to work with Sophia Grace it couldn’t have been more perfect because so much of her audience is now becoming the women’s wrestling and the WWE’s audience,” she added.

With Sophia’s audience becoming the WWE’s audience, the next logical step is to see her inside the ring, right? “Oh yes! Oh my gosh, of course!” Brie told HollywoodLife.com over the idea of training Sophia Grace to be a WWE Superstar. “You’ll see in the music video that there is a scene where Nikki and I are jamming with her in the car. And obviously when you are on set there is a lot of downtime. We were talking to her and telling her that we want to get her in the ring! And she was laughing and was like, ‘I don’t know!’ We told her that with her personality that she would be shocked [at what she could accomplish] and that she could do a lot! So hopefully we will get there one day!”

Someday! In the meantime, fans of Sophia, Brie and the rest of the WWE Universe can tune into SmackDown Live! at 8:00 PM ET on Jan. 17 to see the premiere of “Hollywood.”

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to see Sophia’s music video with the WWE Superstars?