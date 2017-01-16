Sofia Richie For Dolce & Gabbana: How You Can Get Her Tousled Low Knot & Berry Lip

REX/Shutterstock

Dolce & Gabbana sent a crew of familiar faces down their runway on Jan. 14, but it was Sofia Richie’s chic knotted hairstyle and bold crimson lip that really stole the show for us. Catch up on everything you need to know from the show, and find out how to steal Sofia’s hair and makeup look for yourself, ahead!

It’s not often that a runway beauty look translates into everyday wear. Though we often see designers opt for wet hairstyles and graphic eye makeup or glitter lips, Dolce & Gabbana always goes the classic route. For their Fall/Winter 2017-2018 men’s show in Milan, Sofia Richie, 18, joined famous millennial faces like Cindy Crawford‘s son Presley Gerber and the Stallone sisters to show off a head-to-toe look we want to copy immediately this winter.

Wearing a black slip dress and an oversized camel coat, for every design that headed down the runway, we saw a different beauty look to match it. Makeup artist Pat McGrath was behind the show’s various makeup looks, which ranged from petal pink lips and black liquid cat eyeliner to bold lips in dark maroon and purple shades with soft, neutral eyeshadows.

Pat chose the latter for Sofia, pairing barely-there eye makeup with flushed cheeks and a rich berry lip that’s flattering on every skin tone. To copy her look, try Dolce & Gabbana Dolce Matte Lipstick in Jealous, $38. If you want more of a purple berry, try the same formula in their Inferno shade.

To complete the look, Sofia sported one of the brand’s signature hairstyles — a chic low knot with lots of volume. We love this style because it works even better on second-day hair, and can be worn slightly undone like Sofia’s for a more casual look or completely sleek and slicked back for something more formal.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Sofia’s hair and makeup for the show?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.