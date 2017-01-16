Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Working On New Music Together Amid Sizzling Romance

REX/Shutterstock

Are your ears ready for this?! Selena Gomez and The Weeknd aren’t just adorable cuddle buddies anymore, now they’re actually working on new music together, according to a recent report. Read on for all the details on their epic collaboration!

This might be a new dawn of make-up and break-up songs! The Weeknd, 26, and Selena Gomez, 24, both have VERY famous exes, and now that they’re dating each other, we can’t even imagine what kind of magic is going to come out of that recording studio. Will they sing about Justin Bieber and Bella Hadid? No one knows yet, but one thing’s for sure — they’re definitely making sweet music together, according to TMZ. Everyone’s dying to know how their shocking romance started, so hopefully that’s something they’ll address!

While this is amazing news to us (and millions of other fans), there might be some listeners out there who aren’t totally onboard…like Justin. TMZ claims the tattooed hunk isn’t really surprised by their collaboration because it’s in Selena’s style to work with other artists. The brunette beauty has professionally hooked up with Zedd and Nick Jonas in the past, so Justin’s not too worried about her working with Abel (The Weeknd’s real name), especially now that she’s coming out of the shadows.

After taking a long hiatus to focus on her health, who can blame Selena for entering the music scene again with a BANG? The “Good For You” singer is back to her usual happy self as she was seen dancing and laughing inside the recording studio with friends. There’s music playing in the background which might be a sneak peek of her new material! The Weeknd isn’t in the clip, but we’re willing to bet he’s one of the reasons she’s smiling from ear to ear and acting all giddy. We can’t wait to hear their first single!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think Selena and Abel will sing about?

