Selena Gomez is REALLY into her new man — even when she’s not with him, she keeps him close! The singer was photographed out with friends on Jan. 15, and a shot of her cell phone in her hand shows she was listening The Weeknd’s most recent album, ‘Starboy,’ before the photos were taken. Could she have been jamming to the ‘a** like Selena’ line?!

The Weeknd, 26, may not have joined Selena Gomez, 24, and her friends on their Jan. 15 coffee date, but we can imagine he was a big topic of discussion now that the two have gone public with their romance! Sel was photographed out in California with her gal pals, and had the biggest smile on her face as she greeted the group.

The big reason for her huge grin might be what she was listening to in the car before her arrival, though — her phone background shows The Weeknd’s album was playing! Starboy, which was released in November, even has a song on it called “Party Monster,” which makes a reference to Selena herself with the lyrics “got an a** shaped like Selena.” SEE THE PICS OF SELENA LISTENING TO THE WEEKND’S ALBUM HERE.

In case you missed it, Selena and The Weeknd were photographed packing on the PDA after a dinner date in California on Jan. 10. Although their hot and heavy new romance seemed somewhat out of nowhere, they’ve reportedly been seeing each other for two months now after reconnecting at the American Music Awards in November.

Of course, The Weeknd just ended his longtime relationship with Bella Hadid, 20, in November, and, as we’ve pointed out, her and Sel obviously run in the same circle (the 24-year-old is friends with Bella’s sis, Gigi Hadid). The drama is REAL!

