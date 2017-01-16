Inside Selena Gomez & Taylor Swift’s New Secret Meeting In Beverly Hills

REX/Shutterstock

She’s still in Taylor Swift’s squad! Selena Gomez finally met up with Tay after months apart, and boy did they have a lot of catching up to do. HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE details on if they dished about the ‘Same Old Love’ singer’s new romance with The Weeknd.

Taylor Swift, 26, and Selena Gomez, 24, haven’t been seen together in months, so we were wondering if the onetime BFF’s were still on good terms. The good news is that they are chilling together, but they just are doing it behind closed doors. “Taylor and Selena had a secret meeting at Taylor’s Beverly Hills home this week. It was the first time the two have seen each other in months and they had a lot of catching up to do,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“They talked about EVERYTHING. Selena was driven over to Taylor’s late night where they stayed in for several hours just the two of them. They chatted about boyfriends, ex’s, love and of course music,” our insider adds. All had been quiet for Selena when it came to men until she blew our minds by going on a PDA filled date with The Weeknd, 26, so was that a big topic of discussion? “Yes, Selena and Taylor talked about The Weeknd. They talked about a lot of guys, including current crushes and old flames.”

Taylor and Selena haven’t been seen together in ages, well before the “Hands to Myself” singer scrapped the European leg of her Revival World Tour and spent all of autumn 2016 in rehab to deal with lupus-related issues and anxiety. Selly kept a low profile since then, but started 2017 off with a bang between her red-hot date with The Weeknd — real name Abel Tesfaye — and her sexy bare butt photo shoot where she was wearing nothing but a tiny gold lace thong. Now that she and Taylor are back to hanging out again, all is right with the world!

HollywoodLifers, when do you think Taylor and Selena will start hanging out in public?

