Selena Gomez Determined To Prove All Haters Wrong & Make The Weeknd Romance Work

Sick to death of that same old love, Selena Gomez to determined to prove all the haters wrong and make her sizzling romance with The Weeknd work. Some may say their hookup is for publicity, but the brunette beauty knows it’s real. Here’s the EXCLUSIVE!

Sorry haters, Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 26, are the real deal. Some may argue that their romance is for publicity or to boost music sales, but people will always throw rocks at things that shine.”Selena’s aware of the new report claiming she’s just using The Weeknd,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s determined to prove all the doubters and haters wrong. She’s looking forward to making this relationship work!” And so are we!

Now that Selena and the “Starboy” crooner have gone public with their romance (which may have been going on for 2 months in secret), there’s no slowing them down! The duo are moving full steam ahead, taking their relationship into the recording studio. That’s right, guys, they’re making music together! Just when you thought you had a favorite pop song, Selena and her new man take you by surprise. Here’s things we hope they sing about — how they met, if marriage is in the cards, and what they love most about each other.

If we had to take an educated guess, we’d say the hip hop star loves Selena’s butt! Maybe not the most, but her juicy behind has to be at the top of his list. Remember that thong selfie she took while getting her hair and makeup done? The Weeknd was lusting all over that picture! He may have even mentioned her butt in one of his songs! Take a list to “Party Monster” and tell us what YOU think. He sings about Angelina Jolie‘s lips, and Selena’s derriere. It’s a no-brainer that he’s totally smitten with her beauty, inside and out.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Selena and The Weeknd will make their romance work?

