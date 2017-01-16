There’s nothing we love more than seeing Selena Gomez with a big smile on her face, and during a recent studio session with her collaborators, Justin Tranter and Julia Michaels, she looked happier than we’ve seen her in ages! Could her hot new relationship with The Weeknd be the reason behind her massive grin?!

Selena Gomez, 24, is hard at work on new music with her fave songwriters, Justin Tranter and Julia Michaels, but during a recent recording session, she sang along to one of the surefire hits they actually didn’t write for her. Apologies to all Selenators who thought this was a new SG song in her latest Instagram video — it’s actually Julia’s debut single, “Issues”!

Clearly, Sel is a fan of the track, as she can be seen with a huge smile, singing along and dancing with her pals as it plays in the background. “When the people who changed your life create magic,” she wrote. “I’m so happy for you guys – one of my favorite songs they have ever written.” AWWW! Of course, we have to wonder, though, if the real reason she’s beaming like crazy is because of her new romance with The Weeknd, 26 — the pair were photographed kissing after a dinner date last week and have reportedly been dating for two months!

Selena worked with Julia and Justin a ton on her last album, Revival — they helped write hits like “Good For You” and “Hands To Myself.” Considering we’re still obsessing over the 2015 release, we can’t wait to see what she does with them next! Plus, it’s especially exciting that she’s back in the studio since she took a three-month hiatus last year to spend time at a treatment facility in Nashville — we can’t wait to see what she does next!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for Selena to release new music of her own? What do you want to see from her in 2017?