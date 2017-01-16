Courtesy of Instagram

There’s nothing we love more than seeing Selena Gomez with a big smile on her face, and during a recent studio session with her collaborators, Justin Tranter and Julia Michaels, she looked happier than we’ve seen her in ages! Watch her goof off while singing and dancing with her pals here!

Selena Gomez, 24, is hard at work on new music with her fave songwriters, Justin Tranter and Julia Michaels, but during a recent recording session, she sang along to one of the surefire hits they actually didn’t write for her. Apologies to all Selenators who thought this was a new SG song in her latest Instagram video — it’s actually Julia’s debut single, “Issues”!

Clearly, Sel is a fan of the track, as she can be seen with a huge smile, singing along and dancing with her pals as it plays in the background. “When the people who changed your life create magic,” she wrote. “I’m so happy for you guys – one of my favorite songs they have ever written.” AWWW!

When the people who changed your life create magic @imjmichaels @tranterjustin I'm so happy for you guys -one of my favorite songs they have ever written A video posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jan 15, 2017 at 7:47pm PST

When you have the most incredible and supportive friends in the world. I love you both so much. #issues @tranterjustin @selenagomez A video posted by Julia Michaels (@imjmichaels) on Jan 15, 2017 at 9:25pm PST

Selena worked with Julia and Justin a ton on her last album, Revival — they helped write hits like “Good For You” and “Hands To Myself.” Considering we’re still obsessing over the 2015 release, we can’t wait to see what she does with them next!

It’s obviously been a crazy year for Selena, as she took a hiatus from the spotlight to spend time at a treatment facility in Nashville this fall. She’s back in a big way these days, though, finally posting on social media again — and even starting a brand new romance with The Weeknd! AH!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for Selena to release new music of her own? What do you want to see from her in 2017?

