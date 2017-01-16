Selena Gomez Asked About Weeknd Romance & Bella Hadid — Watch Her Response

Eek! Selena Gomez got cornered while being asked some seriously awkward questions, including how she met The Weeknd and what she thought about Bella Hadid’s response to their new romance. Just wait until you see what happens!

Selena Gomez, 24, is not one to kiss and tell! As she was leaving Terroni restaurant in Los Angeles, California on Sunday night, January 15, the singer found herself fielding all sorts of personal questions about her new beau, The Weeknd, 26, and his ex, Bella Hadid, 20. So awkward!

Instead of caving to the pressure, Selena kept a completely straight face and used her hand to shield her eyes from the blinding camera lights that followed her to a waiting car. She nearly missed the car by just a few inches, but thankfully she had a friend there to guide her straight into the backseat and out of the line of fire. Phew!

Not only was Selena asked how she and The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel, met, but she was asked what she thought about Bella unfollowing her on social media. However, Selena kept her lips totally sealed!

We have to say, it’s pretty impressive that Selena is able to keep her cool in moments like that! It has to be super scary having a bunch of people yelling things at you while you’re just trying to get into your car after dinner, and Selena didn’t even budge. You go girl!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Selena totally avoiding the questions? Comment below!