Kourtney Kardashian ‘Has Been Expecting’ Scott Disick To Break Her Heart Again

Courtesy of Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are back together…or are they? Following Kourt’s nightclub outing with Justin Bieber in WeHo on Jan. 14 while Scott was MIA in Dubai, we hear that she has every reason not to trust her ex these days. Here’s why Kourtney expects to have her heart broken by Scott once again!

Kourtney Kardashian, 37, might be setting herself up for heartbreak from Scott Disick, 33, as usual! “In some ways, she’s been expecting him to break her heart again,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively. “She doesn’t know if he fell off the wagon or what while he was in Dubai, but he was definitely MIA and acting suspicious.” We previously knew that Scott pulled a disappearing act in Dubai with with Kim Kardashian, 35, who was there working. Classic Scott.

Until that incident, Kourtney was apparently beginning to renew her faith in Scott, the insider reveals. “Scott was doing well. He wasn’t going out, was being a good father and everyone thought he and Kourtney were back,” the source explains, “But he’s broken so many promises that it’s virtually impossible for Kourt to let her guard down, and she has continued to be very hesitant about trusting Scott.” Well, who wouldn’t be?!

“Kourt has spent too many nights wondering and worrying about him…and she won’t go down that road again,” the insider also shares. We wouldn’t be surprised if Kourtney decides to dump Scott for good in the very near future!

Meanwhile, Kourtney has been sending some pretty confusing signals of her own. She was spotted at The Peppermint Club in West Hollywood, CA with Justin Bieber, 22, while Scott was doing who knows what in Dubai. Still, we hear that the move was meant to make Scott jealous, who has since jetted home early from his trip — after the pics of Kourtney and JB hit the web. Looks like Kourtney succeeded!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Scott will let Kourtney down again? Or has he done so already? Tell us!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.