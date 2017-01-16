SplashNews

Kim Kardashian is still living it up in Dubai, but her travel companion, Scott Disick, was photographed arriving home in California on Jan. 15. The timing of his arrival is super interesting, though — as it came just one day after his on-off love, Kourtney Kardashian, reunited with former flame, Justin Bieber, for a date night! Could Scott have come home just to intervene!?

Kourtney Kardashian, 37, and Scott Disick‘s relationship seemed to be going better than ever after their holiday ski trip, but it looks like things may have taken another turn for the worst in this up and down romance recently. With Scott away in Dubai to accompany Kim Kardashian, 36, on a work trip, Kourt stayed back at home…and used the alone time as an opportunity to spend time with her rumored ex, Justin Bieber!

Less than 24 hours after the pair’s Jan. 14 night out, Scott coincidentally (or, perhaps, not so coincidentally!) arrived at LAX solo, leaving Kim and the rest of their entourage still vacationing overseas. Obviously, it can’t be confirmed if the Kourt/Justin reunion was the reason for Scott’s return, but the timing sure is questionable!

Kourt and Scott looked totally back in love when they took their kids to Aspen over New Year’s, but on Jan. 12, she alluded to some possible trouble in the relationship. “I’ve got trust issues,” the reality star wrote on Twitter.

Trust has always been the biggest problem in Kourtney and Scott’s relationship — after all, they broke up in 2015 because he was caught cheating on her. Scott reportedly wasn’t answering Kourt’s phone calls while in Dubai, and she flipped out on him, expecting the worst, according to RadarOnline. We hope these two can work it out for their three adorable kids!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Scott came home just because of Justin and Kourtney’s date night?

