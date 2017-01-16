‘Scandal’: These Season 6 Premiere Photos Will Leave You Craving TGIT

Image Courtesy of ABC

‘Scandal’ season 6 is almost here, and to hold you over until the Jan. 26 premiere, these amazing photos of Olivia, Fitz, Mellie, Huck, and the rest of the Gladiator gang have been released! Take a deep breath, because it’s about to get crazy!

You might want to sit down to look at these season 6 pictures. While the season 6 premiere was delayed a week due to the inauguration coverage (thanks a lot, Donald Trump), ABC is gifting us with epic photos that will leave you breathless.

The season 6 premiere takes place on election night, and Olivia (Kerry Washington) looks more stressed than ever as she waits to find out if Mellie (Bellamy Young) won over Francisco Vargas. LampGate is in full force once again, with Olivia standing behind lamps and wearing large coats to hide Kerry Washington’s pregnancy.

Olivia and Fitz (Tony Goldwyn) have an intense conversation in the Oval Office in multiple photos. Will this talk destroy or give hope to Olitz fans?! Hopefully the latter! Fitz looks relaxed and carefree. He should be, considering that he’s about to hand over the reigns to the presidency.

But when Fitz comes face-to-face with Jake, he doesn’t look too happy. Jake (Scott Foley), who is basically Rowan’s (Joe Morton) earpiece in the White House, seems to be stepping on Fitz’s toes a little too early.

The only other people who looks as stressed as Olivia are Abby (Darby Stanchfield) and Mellie. Mellie’s going to need a glass or two of hooch no matter the outcome of the election! The premiere photos also give us our first glimpse of Jessalyn Gilsig, who will be playing Jake’s wife, Vanessa, this season.

Scandal will premiere Jan. 26 at 9 p.m. on ABC, finally bringing TGIT back to Thursday nights!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for Scandal season 6? Do you think Mellie will win the election? Let us know!

