Sasha Pieterse Poses Naked In Sultry New Instagram Picture — See It Here

Well, hello! ‘Pretty Little Liars’ star Sasha Pieterse is flaunting her stunning figure on Instagram. Just wait until you see the sexy picture she just shared with everyone!

Sasha Pieterse, 20, isn’t afraid to show off her body on social media. In a new picture posted on Monday, January 16, the Pretty Little Liars actress really, truly bared it all in an incredible shot taken inside her bedroom. In the picture, we see a bare naked Sasha from behind as she runs her hands through her hair. The angle of the camera is looking up, flashing just a touch of her butt and running up her naked spine. So hot!

It’s unclear who took the picture, but we here at HollywoodLife.com have just one guess: her fiancee, Hudson Sheaffer! After all, who would Sasha allow to see her in the buff in such a seductive pose? No matter who took the pic, they did an incredible job — Sasha has never looked sexier!

Just one day earlier Sasha posted a similar photo showing herself with “bedhead” in the morning. The picture was taken in the same room as the nude photo, and it’s a real close up shot of Sasha with her blonde hair falling in her face as the sun peeks in through the curtains. Check it out below:

Bed head A photo posted by Sasha Pieterse (@sashapieterse27) on Jan 15, 2017 at 12:41pm PST

