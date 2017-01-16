Rihanna Announces New Fragrance For Valentine’s Day — Get The Details On Kiss By Rihanna

Courtesy of Instagram

Rihanna just made Monday a whole lot better! The singer posted a picture from her brand new fragrance campaign, sharing that her latest scent is already available to shop. Click ahead for everything we know about Rihanna’s Kiss fragrance.

You can officially complete your Rihanna fragrance collection with the launch of the singer’s third scent from her RiRi collection. The 28-year-old announced her new Kiss fragrance on Jan. 16 with a gorgeous shot from the campaign.

“With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, I got something special for my ladies,” Rihanna shared on Instagram. Following her RiRi by Rihanna and Crush by Rihanna scents, the “Love On The Brain” singer completed her collection with her latest Kiss by Rihanna fragrance.

The white floral scent features notes like plum, freesia and peony, and is currently available for purchase at Macy’s and Macys.com for $60. Following the perfume trilogy’s packaging theme (RiRi was in a bright pink bottle and Crush a golden bottle), Kiss comes in a pale blue glass bottle with golden accents.

Matching the feminine notes in the scent, Rihanna’s campaign features her in a totally glam look. Wearing her hair in volumized curls, Rihanna poses with a pink and purple smokey eye, matte pink lip and matching pink nails.

While we’ve had so many fashion launches from Rihanna lately with her Fenty x Puma collection and even her second Fenty collection during Spring/Summer 2017 fashion week, it’s been a while since we’ve gotten a beauty launch from the singer, and we can’t wait to get our hands on Kiss!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for Rihanna’s newest fragrance?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.