Peta Murgatroyd got REAL with fans about her post-baby weight loss journey, and we cannot applaud her enough! Explaining on social media that most women’s bodies do not immediately bounce back after giving birth, the ‘DWTS’ pro even shared a pic of herself after welcoming her son Shai. In it, she revealed she still looks 5 months pregnant. See her inspiring photo here!

Talking “real life,” new mom Peta Murgatroyd, 30, supported moms everywhere when she posted an honest and raw Instagram pic on Jan. 15. Embracing her post-baby bod, the Dancing with the Stars pro dancer openly explained to her followers that most women’s bodies do not snap back to their pre-baby shape as soon as they give birth — it “takes time,” she wrote. And we could not be more inspired by her realness!

“Real life: I took this photo 8 days post birth. I left the hospital looking 5 months pregnant,” Peta captioned a photo of herself posing in the mirror wearing a bra and leggings, showing off her post-baby midsection. “Many people think a woman should shrink right back to her pre-birth weight immediately. That is just not the truth for most.”

To the paps posted outside the house for the last three days: Not gonna happen! We got security ova here 😝 #ProtectionByDumboAndCo #DontFuqWithJerseyElephants #ThisAintHollywood A photo posted by @maksimc on Jan 13, 2017 at 12:04pm PST

The blonde beauty continued, “The female body is incredible and resilient, but healing and strengthening take time. Now it’s time for patience and hard work. Lots of love to all the new mamas out there on the journey. 💪🏼💪🏼 #yesihaveascrunchieinmyhair #shaiiswortheverypound.”

But while the new mom has no problem showing off her body transformation, she and her fiancé Maksim Chmerkovskiy, 36, have openly decided to not share photos of their baby boy Shai, who was born on Jan. 4, just yet. “We can’t wait to share him with you, but for the first most crucial weeks of his life we’re just keeping him for ourselves and soaking up these moments,” Peta explained via Instagram. “Thank you for your patience and all of your love.”

We can only imagine how adorable little Shai must be, but in the meantime, Maks did share a fuzzy photo of his son. Unfortunately, you can’t actually see the infant clearly at all, but we’ll definitely get more pics of him in good time! Until then, we’ll totally be following Peta on her post-baby journey.

