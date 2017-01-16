Green Bay Packers & Dallas Cowboys Fans Get Into Brutal Brawl After Playoff Game: Watch

Courtesy of TMZ

After the Dallas Cowboys suffered a tough loss to the Green Bay Packers, Jan 15, some fans decided to settle their differences in an all-out brawl. Multiple arrests were reportedly made when a few Cowboys fans brutally attacked a Green Bay fan, according to a report. The intense fight was caught on video and it’s hard to watch…

After a nail biting face-off against the Dallas Cowboys Jan. 15, that was arguably the most entertaining NFL playoff game in pro football history, the Packers came out on top with a final score of 34-31. And, some fans didn’t take the loss so well… A nasty brawl broke out at the intense game, and a few Cowboys fans were caught on video seemingly attacking a Packers fan who was sporting an Aaron Rodgers, 33, jersey. Watch the wild moment, below.

There is no word on what started the insane brawl, but a rep for the Arlington Police Department said they made 10 arrests at the playoff game, according to TMZ, Jan. 16. Two individuals were reportedly arrested for disorderly conduct for fighting. However, police are unsure if the arrests had anything to do with the brawl in the videos shown above and below, courtesy of the site.

In the videos, you can see some kind Cowboys fans helping the Packers fan while he was on the ground, surrounded by a circle of Dallas fans. Tensions were obviously running high, since the game was so close up until the last minute.

The Packers’ Aaron Rodgers and Mason Crosby, 32, became the heroes of Sunday’s playoff game. Aaron played a flawless 4-quarters and threw insane passes, like the 36-yard bullet he through to Jared Cook, 29. When it was a tied game, 31-31, with three seconds on the clock in the 4th quarter, Mason’s epic field-goal is what gave the Packers the W. With a final score of 34-31, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will move on to the NFC championship game. And, as for the wild post-game brawl — We’re hoping that next time, fans can just talk out their issues…

HollywoodLifers, who were you rooting for in Sunday’s game? The Cowboys or the Packers? Tell us below.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.