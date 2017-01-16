Pulse Nightclub: Wife Of Shooter Arrested Months After Attack — What Are The Charges?

Courtesy of Facebook

Noor Salman, wife of Pulse Nightclub shooter Omar Mateen, was arrested by the FBI on January 16, according to a new report. Omar was shot and killed after opening fire at the LGBT club in Orlando in June 2016. What charges were brought against his wife?

Noor Salman, 30, was arrested at her home in San Francisco, California on January 16 by the FBI for her alleged role in the worst mass shooting in United States history. Noor is facing charges of aiding and abetting, as well as obstruction of justice, after her husband, Omar Mateen, 29, murdered 49 people at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida on June 12, 2016. She is expected to appear in court in San Francisco on January 17; the case is filed in Florida, though, where the crime occurred.

“I can confirm the arrest did occur,” Attorney General Loretta Lynch said on MSNBC. “This is a matter that we continue to take very seriously. We said from the beginning we were going to look at every aspect of this case, every aspect of this shooters life — to determine not just why did he take these actions, but who else knew about them, was anyone else involved, is there any other accountability that needs to be had here in this case.”

Investigators have long believed that Noor had something to do with the shooting, according to multiple reports; it was reported that she went shopping for ammo with her husband shortly before the shooting at the LGBT nightclub, and that she drove with him to Pulse to scope out the nightclub prior to the attack.

Noor has told the FBI that she tried to stop her husband from committing the massacre, but officials were concerned that she had knowledge of his attack and never told anyone about his plans. The FBI is calling Omar’s mass murder both an act of terrorism and a hate crime. It was the largest terrorist attack on US soil since September 11.

In December 2016, Noor filed documents to change their four-year-old son’s name so he wouldn’t share his name with his father; his middle name is Omar, and his last name is Mateen. Before the massacre and his death, Omar lived with Noor and their son in Fort Pierce, Florida. After the incident, Noor and her son moved to Southern California to live with family, but moved multiple times since to avoid media.

