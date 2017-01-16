A video from June 2015 is continuing to haunt Nick Young! In fact, when one of his pals was sitting courtside at the Lakers game on Jan. 14, he tried to distract team’s forward by showing him a pic of the meme that was inspired by the video…and Nick’s reaction was the best. Check it out here!

Nick Young is catching up to Michael Jordan in the department of getting memed! Back in 2015, a still shot of his confused face from a Vine video in which his mom jokingly calls him a “clown” blew up online, and it’s still following him around to this day.

Actor Lamorne Morris thinks the image is totally hilarious, and he used it to mess around with his pal during the Lakers/Clippers game on Jan. 14. While Nick, very seriously, was watching something happening on the court, Lamorne got his attention and held his phone up, revealing the video still and laughing in the background. Luckily, the basketball star is used to the mockery, and he burst out laughing when he saw the pic. LOL!

More recently, Nick was again made into a viral meme when he took a three point shot for the Lakers, then turned away and began celebrating…not watching the ball bounce off the rim and steer clear of the hoop! The shot of his excited face as you can clearly see the ball falling away from its target is CLASSIC.

If you’re not a sports fan and Nick looks familiar to you, it’s probably because of his dramatic relationship with Iggy Azalea! The two got engaged in 2015, but she ended things a year later after finding out he was cheating on her with his ex, Keonna Green, who was pregnant with the pair’s second child together. YIKES!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Nick’s reaction to being shown his meme?