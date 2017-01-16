Courtesy of EllenTube

Nick Cannon is standing by his ex-wife after her disastrous New Year’s Eve performance, especially because he doesn’t think any of it was her fault! Nick’s convinced that Mariah Carey was the target of a takedown, and his suspected culprit is someone major. You have to see him explain this one!

Mariah Carey, 46, and Nick Cannon, 36, may be divorced, but the diva still “can do no wrong” in the comedian’s eyes. That’s why when he appeared on the January 16 episode of Ellen he had a ready theory about why her flubbed New Year’s Eve performance went so utterly wrong! It was all a setup from the guys up top!

“I’m a conspiracy theorist,” Nick joked to Ellen DeGeneres. “I think the government did that, they set her up. That was a distraction. Anyone who knows about performing and having inner ears and stuff like that, things like that can go wrong on live television. I screw up on America’s Got Talent all the time.

“When there’s people in your ears, saying things and stuff, I think she got it kinda busted,” he said. “But being the diva that she is, she was like, ‘I’m just going to walk around and pose.’ Like Ryan Seacrest said, ‘She can do no wrong.’” Good. Answer.

It’s great that Mariah has this kind of support in her life. She’s been slammed left and right by mean fans after that performance, in which her earpiece stopped working, and she couldn’t hear her backing track. It left Mariah basically stranded onstage while the music played on without her, as she just wandered around and posed. The hate’s gotten to the point that she’s taken a break from social media! Hopefully having people close to her stand up to her this publicly will cheer her up!

HollywoodLifers,does Nick have the right idea? Do you think Mariah’s NYE problems were part of a big conspiracy? Tell us in the comments!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.