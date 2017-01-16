NFL Playoffs: Find Out Which Teams Advanced To The Conference Title Games

Rex/Shutterstock

Super Bowl 51 is so close, the stars of the NFL can practically taste the Lombardi trophy. After a thrilling Divisional round of the playoffs, only four teams remain. Find out who advanced to the Conference Championships to play for a spot in the biggest game of the year!

While it’s highly unlikely you’ll get a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and a New England Patriots supporter to agree on anything, there’s one thing that any football fan can get behind: the Divisional round of the NFL playoffs was amazing! Following a Wild Card round that ended the seasons of the New York Giants, Oakland Raiders, Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions, eight teams clashed to get one step closer to Super Bowl 51.

The Green Bay Packers defeat the Dallas Cowboys in dramatic fashion, 34-31.

Give it up for Dak Prescott, 23. The Dallas Cowboys’ rookie quarterback held his own against Aaron Rodgers, 33, and the Green Bay Packers. It ultimately wasn’t enough, but this game could have gone either way. In one of the most exciting finishes to a NFL playoff game, it all came down to Mason Crosby’s foot. The 32-year-old Packers kicked nailed a 51-yard field goal, giving Green Bay the win.

The New England Patriots roll over the Houston Texans, 34-16.

Tom Brady, 39, continued his march for a fifth Super Bowl ring, though this game put the New England Patriots to the test. Making two turnovers in the first half (after just making only 11 all season) Brady threw a pair of interceptions. Plus, Dion Lewis’s, 26, fumble allowed Houston to score their only touchdown of the game. The Pats recovered and they’ll now play in their sixth-consecutive AFC Championship game.

Pittsburgh Steelers beat Kansas City Chiefs, 18-16.

This was a defensive brawl, one that resulted in field goals as far as the eye can see. The Pittsburgh Steelers failed to make it to the endzone at all during this game, with Ben Roethlisberger, 34, failing to score a single touchdown. Thankfully, Chris Boswell, 25, brought his A-Game, as the Pittsburgh kicker’s six field goals broke a NFL record of the most scored in a single postseason game, according to SB Nation.

Atlanta Falcons clip the Seattle Seahawks wings, 36-20.

Did all those mind games involving Future, 33, get to Russell Wilson’s, 28, head? The Atlanta Falcons made short work of the Seahawks, outplaying their bird-based rivals, all while Atlanta native Future watched from the sidelines. While Atlanta will advance to the next game in the playoffs, Russell will return home to his wife (and Future’s ex), Ciara, 31, and family. So, win-win?

These four remaining teams will clash on Jan. 22. The Green Bay Packers will play the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship at 3:05 PM ET, while the New England Patriots meet the Pittsburgh Steelers at 6:40 PM ET in the AFC title game. The winners will go on to play in Super Bowl 51 on Feb. 5.

