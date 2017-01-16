Martin Luther King Day: His Daughter Shares Touching Birthday Tribute — See Pic

Courtesy of Twitter

Martin Luther King Day is today, Jan. 16, and the late civil rights activist’s daughter Bernice King took to social media to post a sweet photo and tribute in honor of him. Check it out right here!

“Happy birthday dad, I miss you! #MLK,” Reverend Bernice King, 53, tweeted on Jan. 15 along with a beautiful photo of herself at her father’s outdoor memorial. Take a look:

The statue pictured is a memorial to Bernice’s father, located in West Potomac Park in Washington, D.C. So sweet.

Today we celebrate Martin Luther King Jr., who is of course best known for his iconic “I Have A Dream” speech, which he gave in August of 1963. The Baptist minister was at the forefront of the Civil Rights Movement, and led nonviolent civil disobedience actions. He would have been 88 years old on Jan. 15, and starting in 1983, America began observing the Monday closest to his birthday as a national holiday.

There are many events being held to honor King’s legacy, including Salute to Greatness Awards Gala, which Bernice spoke at, and The Martin Luther King, Jr. Annual Commemorative Service, a church service, took place earlier today and included celebs like Tyrese.

@BerniceKing welcomes distinguished guests to the 2017 Salute to Greatness Awards Gala . #DreamForward #letsbridge A photo posted by TheKingCenter (@thekingcenter) on Jan 14, 2017 at 4:40pm PST

Other celebs and prominent political figures have also taken to Twitter to honor King by sharing inspiring quotes. “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, “What are you doing for others?”— Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.,” former president Bill Clinton tweeted. ““I have decided to stick to love…Hate is too great a burden to bear.” #MLKDAY,” Tony Goldwyn wrote.

HollywoodLifers, Happy Martin Luther King Day! Tell us if you are honoring him today.

