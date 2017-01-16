Mark Zuckerberg Running For President In 2024? Competition For Kanye West

REX/Shutterstock

Move over, Kanye West! It looks like there’s another familiar face interested in running for office in 2024, and he goes by the name of Mark Zuckerberg! Friends of the Facebook CEO claim he might make a bid for The White House in 2024, according to a new report, Jan. 16! You’re never going to believe this…

Mark Zuckerberg, 32, may be adding politics to his resume! Friends of the Facebook genius, say he will most likely make a bid to run for president in 2024, according to Daily Mail, Jan. 16. Facebook insiders claim Zuckerberg quotes Greek legends to his staff and that he “wants to be emperor.” In fact, some of his peers revealed that he is good fit for politics and has “bigger plans” to take his career beyond Silicon Valley! But, what does this mean for Kanye West, 39, who’s been vocal, in 2016, about wanting to run for office?!

‘Ye has hinted quite a few times about his desires to get involved in the presidential race. He most recently dropped a major bombshell on Dec. 13, 2016, the same day he paid President-Elect Donald Trump, 70, a visit in NYC. Yeezy tweeted, “#2024, right after his meeting with Trump who will officially be our nations 45th president after the Jan. 20 inauguration.

#2024 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) December 13, 2016

Kanye has hinted in interviews and on social media that he may run for office in 2020, but it sounds like he changed his tune after his meeting at Trump tower. After the unexpected union, the president-elect admitted that he and Yeezy are very good friends. At this rate, it looks like 2024’s election could be more talked about than 2016’s battle between Trump and Hillary Clinton, 69. Yikes.

Zuckerberg fueled rumors that he may run for president in 2024, when he took to social media to reveal his 2017 New Year’s resolution. “My personal challenge for 2017 is to have visited and met people in every state in the US by the end of the year,” he said in a Facebook post, Jan. 3. He confessed that after a “tumultuous year” he was hoping to “get out and talk to more people about how they’re living, working and thinking about the future.” Many speculated that Zuckerberg’s post was a way of announcing his plan to run for office leading up to the 2024 election.

Zuckerberg remained unbiased when it came to the 2016 presidential race between Trump and Clinton. His social media posts about the election leading up to Trump’s win, did not mention neither of the candidates names, so no one really knew which side he was on. However, the Facebook CEO has worked with President Barack Obama, 55, multiple times in the past. In 2011, they hosted a town hall meeting together in Palo Alto, and he posted a virtual reality tour of The White House on his Facebook page, Jan. 14, 2017, which included messages from Obama and Michelle, 52.

The Facebook CEO’s friends and Facebook insiders claim the phrase, he “wants to be emperor,” is very common within his circle, according to Vanity Fair. Friends believe that Zuckerberg is a natural leader and that he would be a perfect fit for politics. “He’s been incredibly careful about cultivating a specific type of persona over the past few years,” a friend said, as reported by VF. Apparently his transition into the political world may already be underway. Zuckerberg has yet to speak out on the rumors, but if he and Kanye both run for office in 2024, it would be the most entertaining run for president, ever.

