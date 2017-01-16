OMG! The 2024 Olympics might be headed to Los Angeles! With another stadium in the works, LA plans to throw not one, but TWO opening ceremonies that will span across the entire city and light up the sky with stunning fireworks! Watch the promo plan, here.

No one does sports better than Los Angeles. Now home to the Chargers AND the Rams football teams, LA really is the place to be for anything athletic! The hosting city won’t be decided by the International Olympic Committee until Sept., but the LA2024 Instagram page already released a promotional video that shows TWO opening ceremonies. Never hurts to plan ahead, right? One ceremony will take place at Memorial Coliseum next to USC and the other at Inglewood’s stadium (which should be completed by 2019).

#TBT to Sam the Eagle gracing the streets in float form during the 1984 #RoseParade! 😍🌹 A photo posted by LA 2024 (@la2024) on Dec 29, 2016 at 8:14am PST

With two ceremonies in play, it doesn’t matter where you live in LA because the entire city will turn into a celebration! Fireworks will light up the sky from both locations, creating an infectious energy you cannot ignore. Like most opening ceremonies, LA’s will honor both the past and the future, with Inglewood’s technologically advanced stadium representing what’s to come in sports. That is, of course, if it’s selected to host by the Olympic Committee. The other cities up for grabs are Paris and Budapest. Since our obsession lies in anything Hollywood related, we’re rightfully a little biased, and think LA should win!

LA has hosted the Olympics twice before, once in 1932 and 1984, so it’s really time to bring the games back. Just think about how many celebrities would attend! AND think how many would actually play on the US team? The summer Olympics are made up of soccer, swimming, boxing, basketball (and like a million other things). Imagine if Ronda Rousey boxed for Team USA! Or if Lamar Odom made a comeback in basketball! The possibilities are endless!

HollywoodLifers, would you want the Olympics to take place in Los Angeles? Would you attend?