Kurt Angle Announced As First Inductee Of The 2017 WWE Hall Of Fame

It’s true! It’s true! Kurt Angle, the Olympic gold medal-winning wrestler who became one of the most decorated athletes in the WWE, will now add another honor to his name. Kurt was announced as the first member of the Hall Of Fame Class of 2017!

Being the first Olympic gold medalist to compete within the WWE would have garmented Kurt Angle, 48, a spot in the WWE Hall Of Fame, and on Jan. 16, his place among the immortals was cemented. The 4-time WWE Champion, King of the Ring, and Intercontinental Champion became the first inductee of the 2017 Class.

“Kurt Angle’s accomplishments both in the Olympics and WWE were extraordinary,” said Paul Levesque (aka Triple H, 47), the WWE’s Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative, said in a press release. “He was one of the most gifted athletes to ever enter the ring, and we are honored to welcome him into the WWE Hall of Fame.”

Considering Paul (aka HHH) and Kurt had some amazing matches in the ring, he would certainly know why the red, white and blue superstar is deserving of this honor. Even before joining the WWE (then-WWF) Kurt was a star. He was a two-time All-American and two-time NCAA amateur wrestling champion. In 1996, his amateur career led him to the Olympic Games in Atlanta, where he won the pain of a broken neck to take home the gold.

However, it was in 1999 when Kurt became a Superstar. While debuting at that year’s Survivor Series, Kurt would go on to have one of the greatest rookie years in pro-wrestling history, capturing the European and Intercontinental Championship. At No Mercy 2000, he defeated Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 44, to become the WWE Champion for the first time.

First championing the “Three I’s” — Intensity, Integrity and Intelligence – the clean-cut Pennsylvania native would become a fan favorite. The WWE Universe loved to cheer him – and they loved to boo him even more. Love him or hate him, the fans recognized that he was a seriously talented wrestler and his matches with Chris Jericho, 46, Eddie Guerrero, Shawn Michaels, 51, and Brock Lesnar, 39, proved that he was the real deal.

Now, Kurt will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with such wrestling legends as Andre The Giant, Dusty Rhodes, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, 52, Ted DiBiase, 62, and more. The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will take place on March 31, two days before WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida.

