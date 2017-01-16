SplashNews

Is Kris Jenner ready to be a bride for a third time? A new report claims she’s dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s on her wedding plans to boyfriend of two years, Corey Gamble!

Kris Jenner, 61, could be saying “I do” yet again, and this time it will be to her much younger boyfriend, Corey Gamble, 36, reports Radar Online. Apparently the momager of seven is working on tying the knot in spring 2017, claims the report, and that they are “anxious to take the next step” together. Aw!

“They’ve had their ups and downs in the past, but Corey loves the life Kris has given him and she feels protected and loved by this guy,” a source shared with the outlet. The insider added, “Kris is drawing up the paperwork, which will include an iron-clad prenup for Corey to sign, of course.” Smart, Kris!

However, the source claims that the prenup is just part of the legal procedure. “The contract is just a matter of formality at this point and they’re both super-excited,” the insider said.

As previously mentioned, this will be Kris’ third marriage. Her first was to attorney Robert Kardashian, from 1978 to 1991. Sadly, Robert died just over ten years after his divorce from Kris, leaving their four children — Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob — behind. Her second marriage was to Bruce Jenner — now known as Caitlyn — from 1991 to 2015. They have two children together, Kendall and Kylie.

