Kourtney Kardashian ‘Serious’ About Relationship With Scott Despite Justin Bieber Hookups

Kourtney Kardashian may have been spotted out and about with her ex-fling Justin Bieber on Jan. 14, but she still only has eyes for her baby daddy, Scott Disick. Kourtney is reportedly still committed to making things work with Scott. Get the scoop here!

Kourtney Kardashian, 37, may have had a thing with Justin Bieber, 22, once upon a time, but the two are seriously just friends now, a source told PEOPLE. Though Kourt and the Biebs were seen at The Peppermint Club in West Hollywood on Jan. 14, it was strictly a platonic meetup, where the two just “hung out together with friends, but didn’t spend the night together.”

Even though Kourtney showed up to the club looking pretty sexy, donning a black lace bustier and black silk PJs for the event she had attended just before heading to the venue (a “pajama jammy jam”-themed birthday for buddy Jessica Alba‘s hubby Cash Warren), Kourtney wasn’t thinking about impressing Justin with the look!

“Kourtney is still serious about making things work with Scott [Disick],” the source told PEOPLE. “She went to the birthday party for Cash first and was ready to party more after. They chatted, had fun but that was it. Kourtney is finished hooking up with Justin.”

With how much she and Scott have been hanging out together recently (including the adorable trip to Aspen they took with their three cute kids over New Year’s) and the history they share, we totally believe her heart lies with him.

However, we’re wondering if Scott knows what Kourt is thinking, because he arrived back in Los Angeles from his trip to Dubai with Kim Kardashian, 36, less than 24 hours after Kourtney was seen with Justin. Now that wouldn’t have been a huge deal if he hadn’t left Kim and the rest of their crew behind! So was that planned, or did he come back early? If so, Kourt should let him know she’s serious about making their relationship work this time!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Scott and Kourtney can make their relationship work? Give us all your thoughts below!

