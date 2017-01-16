‘Big Fan’: Kim Kardashian Stunned When Superfan Knows More About Her Than She Does

Courtesy of ABC

And you thought you were Kim Kardashian’s biggest fan! On Jan. 16 the reality TV star went head to head with one of her many followers on ‘Big Fan.” Unfortunately, Kim was defeated by the fan, who actually knows her better than she knows herself!

Kim Kardashian, 36, is back and better than ever! Now that everyone’s fave reality star has returned to the spotlight after her months-long hiatus from public appearances and social media activity, we honestly can’t get enough of her. So when she showed up on Jimmy Kimmel’s new show Big Fan on Jan. 16 we were so psyched to see her. But, OMG, we had no idea that she would actually LOSE a battle over who knows Kim best!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star spent the show watching three superfans duke it out over who could answer the most questions about her correctly. But, Kim herself got in on the action at the end when she went through a speed round with the winner of the elimination game, Colt Paulsen.

Colt answered questions about what car Kim gave hubby Kanye West, 39, for his birthday, her workout routine and even her middle name! Ultimately, he came out victorious and Kim was so happy for him that she gave him tons of Kardashian related prizes and even did a selfie photo shoot with him!

Because the show was pre-taped in April 2016, we were able to see Kim wearing the 20-carat, $4 million upgraded engagement ring that Kanye gave her, which ended up being stolen during her terrifying robbery in Paris last October. Though we were able to laugh when Kim answered a question about her original engagement ring wrong, saying it was 12 carats when it was actually 15! “Well, we got the information from Kanye so maybe he upped the number,” host Andy Richter said jokingly.

Kim returned from a quick trip to Dubai the same day the pre-taped episode aired. The reality TV star was there to give a makeup tutorial that had been scheduled before the robbery. Luckily, it looks like she had as much fun there as on Big Fan. We hope the streak of good fortune continues for Kim!

