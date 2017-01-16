Image Courtesy of Snapchat

Kim Kardashian is getting the full royal treatment during her tour of Dubai, but one things missing from her daily appearances is her usual bling. Is Kim done wearing jewelry for good?

Kim Kardashian, 36, seems to be keeping her look very, very simple these days. On Sunday, January 15, the superstar was spoiled rotten by the people of Dubai when she visited a children’s music facility, where they greeted her with a stunning flower crown and floral garland. She proudly posed for photos with some of the children on her Snapchat, where she flaunted her new accessories, but we couldn’t help but notice that she wasn’t wearing any of her own jewelry.

In the pictures and videos from her day with Dubai’s children, the only speck of jewelry seen on Kim is her gold wristwatch. Kim doesn’t even appear to be wearing a wedding band of engagement ring, which is very unlike her. Could this be a sign of the new Kim? After the horror she was put through when she was robbed in Paris in October 2016, it’s not unlikely that Kim would stop rocking so much jewelry.

Kim’s trip to Dubai is her first international trip since she rushed home from Paris after the attack. Despite the fact that she decided not to wear any jewelry for the trip, she was totally fawned over by adults and children alike on her tour of the country. In fact, videos on Kim’s snapchat show that many people wore t-shirts with her face on them! How cool is that?

