Kim Kardashian’s Dubai Outfits: See All Her Sexy Jet-Setting Looks

FameFlyNet/Courtesy of Instagram/Snapchat

Kim Kardashian is back and looking better than ever as she arrived in Dubai where she showed off her edgy fashion sense in so many different outfits — did you have a favorite? Check them out and VOTE here.

Kim Kardashian, 36, kicked off 2017 in style as she took Dubai by storm in one head-turning look after another. From clinging, thigh-grazing minis to ripped jeans, sweatsuits and full-length furs, see all of her outfits here and let us know which one you really loved.

The jet-setting star knows how to travel in style and she did just that as she kicked off her whirlwind trip in comfortable joggers and a matching track jacket before bringing the glam in a sexy bodysuit and ripped jeans, putting her ample cleavage on display all while supporting her hubby in a pair of yet-to-be-released Yeezy shoes for Mario Dedivanovic‘s presentation for The Master Class on Jan. 13.



Kim Kardashian’s Sexiest Selfies Of All Time

The next time she stepped out she showed off her famous backside in a clinging dress and lace-up ankle boots, flaunting an edgier side we haven’t seen from Kim in quite some time — we love watching her style evolve.

Next, her most standout outfit had to be the separates she rocked for a day in the desert as she posed in maroon pants and a full-length fur coat — Kim obviously doesn’t shy away from full-on glamour! She managed to squeeze in the fun trip and documented it all on her Snapchat, totally defining #SquadGoals in the photos.

See all of her outfits and let us know what you thought of Kim’s Dubai wardrobe. Did you have a fave look on the star? Check them out above and vote.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.