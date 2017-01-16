Kim Kardashian took Dubai by storm, and she made a group of teen fans extremely happy when she got down with them to her 2011 song ‘Jam’. WATCH Kim flaunt her moves right here!

Kim Kardashian, 35, visited children at a pediatric center in Dubai on Jan. 14, but it wasn’t your typical celebrity-visits-and-makes-an-inspirational-speech deal. No, Kim K got down and dirty with the rest of them. WATCH the amazing videos, via Kim’s Snapchat, above!

Kim’s song “Jam” was released in 2011, and unfortunately it was a pretty big flop. (Let us be clear: it is not a good song. Not even a little bit.) Still, Kim wore a huge smile as she danced with the kids, and we love that she was such a good sport about the whole thing! Kim also posed for photos and selfies with the fans. So sweet!

In case you missed it, Scott Disick, 33, was supposed to accompany Kim for moral support, but he went MIA! Of course, he wasn’t at the children’s center, and he was then spotted flying home early from the trip. Kim looked like she was having a great time anyway, and we’re so glad that she seems to be enjoying herself after everything her family has been through in the last six months. Kim deserves it!

That being said, if you really want to make your brain hurt, you can relive the trainwreck that is “Jam” below:

HollywoodLifers, do you think it’s cute that Kim wasn’t embarrassed to dance with fans? Tell us!