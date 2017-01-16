Kim Kardashian Flaunts Ample Cleavage On ‘Big Fan’ Game Show In Black Dress

Courtesy of ABC

Kim Kardashian made her first television appearance since her Paris robbery and we’re so happy she’s officially back! She was the special guest on the ABC show, ‘Big Fan,’ and she looked stunning in a skintight black dress. We loved her outfit on the game show — did you?

Kim Kardashian, 36, has been out of the public eye since her awful Paris robbery in October 2016. She’s slowly been making her way back into the spotlight and even made her first television appearance on the ABC game show, Big Fan, which airs on January 16th. She opted for her usual style, all black, and we’re obsessed with her outfit.

Kim opted to wear none other than a skin-tight black midi dress that fell just above her ankles. The black dress was simple and featured an insanely plunging scoop-neckline that showed off massive cleavage. She paired the dress with a floor length black velvet duster coat draped over her shoulders, and her favorite black lace choker necklace.

Her black lace choker necklace features a diamond cross hanging down and it actually has a lot of meaning. The necklace was gifted to Kim’s mom, Kris Jenner, 61, from Nicole Simpson many years ago and it’s such a special piece. Aside from her gothic style necklace, Kim also accessorized her look with a pair of black leather strappy lace-up sandals with thick straps on the sides.

Since the episode was pre-recorded, we got nostalgic because she looks like the old happy Kim, and is even rocking her old hairstyle — loose effortless waves. Nowadays, she’s been opting for the sleek pin-straight long hairstyle.

We are so happy that Kim is back and better than ever and we’re obsessed with her all black ensemble! What do you guys think of her outfit?

