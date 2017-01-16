Kim Kardashian Sports Tousled Waves & Barely-There Makeup On ‘Big Fan’ Game Show

Courtesy of ABC

Kim Kardashian’s first television appearance since her Oct. 2016 robbery is here! Sticking with one of her go-to looks, Kim wore her dark hair in undone waves and kept her makeup simple with oversized lashes and a nude lip as she competed in ABC’s new game show. Get all the details on Kim’s look and when to watch her, right here.

Kim Kardashian, 36, has a whole new TV gig — sort of. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star served as the celebrity guest on ABC’s new game show, Big Fan. Airing on Jan. 16 at 10 p.m. EST, the show, which is hosted by Andy Richter, finds Kim competing against three of her biggest fans to see who knows more about the reality TV star.

For her Big Fan appearance, Kim was back to her trademark look, dressed in a fitted black midi dress and black duster coat worn over her shoulders. In keeping with her monochromatic look, Kim accessorized with black strappy heels and a black lace choker necklace.

For her beauty look, she opted for a more laidback look thanks to tousled waves and barely-there makeup. Instead of going for the super polished, straight waist-length hair that she’s been favoring as of late, Kim kept her hairstyle easy by leaving it with her natural texture and parted down the middle. Rather than wear a heavy, contoured makeup look and dark smokey eye, Kim’s features were defined in a softer way with bronzer and long lashes. Of course, she did stick to her signature nude lip, which you can copy with Charlotte Tilbury’s Hot Lips Lipstick in Kim K.W., $32.

Though the show was reportedly prerecorded before Kim’s hiatus following her Paris robbery, we have been seeing her ease her way back into the spotlight. She’s been spotted out in LA on several occasions, and just last week, she joined her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic in Dubai, where she served as his makeup model during his Master Class session.

HollywoodLifers, will you be watching Kim on Big Fan? What do you think of her latest look?

