Kenya Moore’s Ex Matt Jordan’s Multiple Arrests: Reckless Driving, Vandalism & More

‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star Kenya Moore is living a nightmare after her split from ex-boyfriend Matt Jordan! He has been arrested multiple times in the past year, ending with him vandalizing her gorgeous estate! We have all the shocking details, here.

Poor Kenya Moore! The 45-year-old star of Real Housewives of Atlanta had been dating 29-year-old hunk Matt Jordan, but they’ve been tumultuous at best and as of right now, Kenya has put an end to their fiery relationship.

However, the Jan. 15 episode of Real Housewives showed her ex vandalizing her home after their breakup. On the show, we could see the aftermath of him destroying her glass garage door, garage door, her shiny Range Rover and her security camera. Radar reveals that Kenya did file a police report on Aug. 15, 2016, saying that the damage was “related to the breakup,” but on the show, she explained why she decided to avoid pressing charges against her former lover.

“I decided not to file a restraining order against Matt,” Kenya revealed. However, she will be keeping her distance. “I’m just going to take some time for myself. I don’t know what’s happening with him. Until I figure it out, there’s no future in it.” So sad, because Kenya has explained in the past that she “has love for this man.” Aw.

However, Radar also got police documents for other past incidents that Matt has been involved in, and it makes it sound like Kenya is better of without him. On March 3, 2016, a police report was filed and Matt was arrested when he failed to maintain his lane while driving. Upon being pulled over, the cop found out that there was an open warrant for Matt, because he didn’t go to court after running a red light and driving with an invalid license. Matt quickly paid his fines after being arrested and was able to go free, but he’s got a few too many mistakes under his belt for our tastes. Be careful, Kenya!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kenya is better off avoiding Matt from now on? Let us know!

