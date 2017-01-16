Kenny Florian Slams BJ Penn For Coming Out Of Retirement: The UFC ‘Has Passed Him By’

Rex/Shutterstock

BJ Penn tried to kick off a UFC comeback on Jan. 15, but ended up getting kicked in the face. To add insult to injury, his former rival, Kenny Florian, trashed BJ’s decision to come out of retirement, saying it’s time he hangs the gloves up for good.

“Retire at this point,” Kenny Florian, 40, said following BJ Penn’s fight against Yair Rodriguez, 24, at UFC Fight Night 103 on Jan. 15, according to Fox Sports. BJ’s, 38, comeback was cut short, courtesy of Yair’s fists, as he won the back via TKO just 24 seconds into the second round. The results made Kenny wince in embarrassment for his former opponent.

“No one needs to see a legend like BJ Penn go out like that. That was very hard to see,” Kenny said, “[N]ot to mention the [his] last fight against Frankie Edgar was very hard to see. Now we’re [in] it again with Yair Rodriguez. The sport has passed him by.”

Kenny isn’t trying to throw shade on BJ. He just is speaking of fate that awaits every MMA fighter – from Chuck Liddell, 47, to Miesha Tate, 30, to current stars like Conor McGregor, 28. Even Kenny himself had to come to terms that his time was up. “This is an eventuality for every single fighter. It doesn’t matter, eventually,” Kenny said. “[Y]ou don’t move the same way if you don’t keep up with the sport, you’re going to get beat down like this. This sport is way too hard. There’s other ways to make money and I hope BJ Penn finds some kind of peace in retiring finally.”

Tyron Woodley, 34, the UFC Welterweight champion (one of the belts BJ won during his heyday) doesn’t think BJ should hang it up, despite being outfought, 55-4, in the first round with Yair. Instead, the champ thinks BJ should be more mindful of choosing his opponents. “Coming in and fighting Yair Rodriguez, who has been on a complete tear, might not have been the wisest choice by BJ Penn,” the champ said.

It was the fourth straight loss for BJ. He hasn’t won a fight since beating Matt Hughes, 43, at UFC 123 in 2010. Though if he’s looking for a silver lining, it’s that he lasted longer than Ronda Rousey. The 29-year-old, former UFC Women’s Bantamweight champion lost via TKO to Amanda Nunes, 28, in just 48-seconds at UFC 207. However, Ronda hinted that though she’s hit “rock bottom,” she’s going to get up again.

