Tired of the color black dominating your winter closet? Look no further than Kendall Jenner‘s, 21, puffer jacket! The Vogue covergirl braved the chilly streets of New York in a stunning metallic gold piece that she left unzipped. Underneath she wore a simply grey T-shirt with charcoal pants, sunglasses, and bandana tied around her neck, and black booties. Her puffer jacket is unlike any winter trend we’ve ever seen! It can be hard to look cute and stay warm at the same time, but Kendall’s sizzling outfit makes it look effortless!

Not normally to type to cover up in a bunch of layers, Kendall flaunted her rockin’ body in a skimpy bikini piece on Instagram on Jan. 14. It’s so unfair that the reality star can look hot in a swimsuit AND an oversized jacket! Most of us would look like a walking marshmallow in that jacket, but not her! Most of would also look liked a beached whale in her swimsuit. The supermodel left very little to the imagination in her two-toned bikini as she took a mirror selfie that cropped out her face. We’re also lusting after her iPhone case, which appears to have the letters KJ on it.

There’s no doubt that Kendall is one of our favorite trend setters, but she might owe some credit to Kylie Jenner for paving the way. Kylie is a little more daring with her looks, often trying out different designers, wigs, and beauty trends. Like her younger sister, Kendall’s been highlighting her curvy behind in skintight jeans, and has even adopted Kylie’s signature “finger touching her lip” pose. Which sister is YOUR trendsetter?

HollywoodLifers, is Kendall’s jacket your favorite winter trend this season?

