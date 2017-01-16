Kourtney Kardashian Went Out With Justin Bieber To Drive Scott Disick Crazy In Dubai

SplashNews

Kourtney Kardashian knows exactly what she’s doing! The 37-year-old mother of three was spotted looking super sexy on Jan. 14 at a nightclub with Justin Bieber — and apparently it was to make Scott Disick jealous.

Kourtney Kardashian is well aware that Scott Disick isn’t a fan of her hanging out with Justin Bieber — which was more of a reason for her to go out with him! She was so upset over Scott apparently going MIA in Dubai, she did it to send a message to him!

“She did the one thing that always gets his attention and drives him crazy — go out with Justin,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com exclusively. “Scott hates it when she goes out with him and she knows it. She was sending a message to Scott: ‘If you screw me over I will hurt you right back.'”

Kourtney looked absolutely stunning at West Hollywood’s The Peppermint Club where she was spotted with Justin, both of them all smiles! You can see all the pics here; of course the timing was a little odd — Scott has been in Dubai with Kim Kardashian. She’s there for work, so he went to accompany her since it was her first trip abroad following her Paris robbery.

Kourtney and Scott recently got back together, and she put her trust issues with him aside to try again, but when he disappeared in Dubai, obviously she was not happy.

“No one knew where he was at. He was supposed to be there to watch over Kim, but no one could find him,” a source told Radar Online. “Kourtney flipped out and when she finally got Scott on the phone, he told her that she has trust issues and that is why she sent that tweet out saying that. Scott also told her that he is not Kim’s babysitter and that the reason no one could find him was because he had overslept – ten hours!”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Scott will be jealous when he finds out about Kourtney and Justin hanging out again? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.