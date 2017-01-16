Jeff Goldblum Expecting Baby #2 With Wife Emilie Livingston, 34, At 64 Years Old

Rex/Shutterstock

Jeff Goldblum is becoming a two-time dad! Expecting baby #2 with his wife Emilie Livingston, the 64-year-old ‘Independence Day’ Star is about to have his hands full with two kids under the age of 2! We could not be more excited for the growing fam and neither could Emilie herself, who announced the happy news via Instagram. Find out when she’s due here!

The Goldblum family is getting a new addition come springtime! Jeff Goldblum, 64, and his wife Emilie Livingston, 34, are officially expecting their second child together, and we can only imagine how thrilled they must be! Emilie gave birth to their first baby, son Charlie Ocean back in July 2015, which means the couple are about to have two little ones under the age of two! How exciting is THAT?

Taking to Instagram on Jan. 14, Emilie shared a photo of herself and revealed the huge news in the caption. “Round and round we go! I’m 15 weeks pregnant in this shot and I’m SO excited for our newest addition to the Goldblum family, arriving early April,” she wrote, adding the hashtags #growingfamily and #love. Aw!

We're so excited to share the wonderful news of the birth of our son, Charlie Ocean Goldblum, born on the 4th of July. Independence Day. A photo posted by Jeff Goldblum (@jeffgoldblum) on Jul 7, 2015 at 5:17pm PDT

While this new little one is coming rather quickly after baby Charlie’s birth, there’s no question Jeff and Emilie love parenthood so we’re not surprised they wanted to expand their family again so soon! After all, back in July, Jeff opened up about being a dad for the first time, and he was absolutely precious when talking about his son. “He’s doing this thing where he’s handing things back and forth,” he told People magazine at the time. “He gave me some things. I gave them back to him and he gave them to her.”

He also added that the youngster likes to play in the pool and likes to “reach for Daddy.” How sweet is THAT? Soon after Charlie’s birth, the Jurassic Park actor even told talkshow host Conan O’Brien on Conan that his newborn son was “so good and sweet. I enjoy him. I love him to bits. I nuzzle him, I smell him, I kiss him, I talk to him, I make jokes with him, I sing to him.” And soon he’ll have TWO little ones to cuddle!

