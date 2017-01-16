‘Fifty Shades’ Shocker: Jamie Dornan Is Not A Fan Of Christian Grey’s S&M Lifestyle

Christian Grey may be into S&M, but Jamie Dornan is NOT. The ‘Fifty Shades’ hunk smolders on the cover of ‘GQ Australia’ and admits that Christian’s raunchy sexual nature just doesn’t fly with him. Plus, does he think he’d be friends with Christian?!

“It doesn’t float my boat,” Jamie Dornan told GQ Australia in the magazine Feb. 2017 edition about Christian Grey’s S&M lifestyle. “I’ve always been open-minded and liberal – I’d never judge anyone’s sexual preference. Whatever gets people off is entirely up to them and there’s a million different ways to please yourself, sexually.”

A lot of people would agree with Jamie. S&M isn’t for everyone, that’s for sure! Christian Grey gets pretty freaky, and from the sounds of Jamie’s answer, he’s much tamer than his onscreen alter ego in the bedroom.

What’s even more shocking than Jamie not being into Christian’s S&M ways is that Jamie doesn’t think he’d be friends with Christian in real life — at all! “He’s not the sort of bloke I’d get along with,” he said. “All my mates are easy going and quick to laugh – I wouldn’t imagine myself sat in a pub with him. I don’t think he would be my type, when it comes to choosing mates.”

Fifty Shades Darker hits theaters on Feb. 10, and it’s going to be even sexier than the first film. We all know Christian loves to have sex, especially with Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson), but will Christian Grey finally go full frontal in the sequel? Jamie said in a previous interview with Entertainment Tonight that fans will “have to wait and see.” He didn’t exactly say no, so there’s still a possibility!

