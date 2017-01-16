Courtesy of SkyNews

The man who killed 39 people inside an Istanbul nightclub on New Year’s Eve has been CAUGHT! The murderer was hiding out in the city’s Esenyurt district when police got ahold of him, according to a Turkish media outlet. Here’s everything you need to know!

Now we can all sleep a little more soundly. Turkish police caught the Istanbul shooter on Jan. 16, according to the local media. It was reported on Jan. 8 that the perpetrator is an Uzbek national named Abdulkadir Masharipov who shot up a nightclub in Istanbul on New Year’s Eve. The shooter took 36 lives that night and injured at least 70. Police found the shooter in the city’s Esenyurt district. No further details on his arrest have been cited yet.

If u live in the orlando area u should visit Pulse & sign the banner in support of the Nightclub shooting in Istanbul that happened 💔 — Xt ॐ (@cristinamzxt) January 7, 2017

Abdulkadir reportedly entered the city on Dec. 15, just a few days before dropping into the Reina nightclub. Eyewitnesses claim he was dressed in a Santa Claus costume and shouted “Allahu Akbar” right before firing into a crowd of joyful dancers and partygoers. It was first believed that this attack was not terror related, but in the days that followed, the Islamic State DID claim responsibility, saying it was revenge for the Turkish military’s involvement in Syria.

While we wait to hear Abdulkadir’s official sentence, here’s everything we do know. Turkish authorities had been questioning dozens of people in Istanbul before discovering Abdulkadir’s name. It is believed that he acted alone, but had some help in planning the attack. The shooting occurred at 1:15 in the morning, just an hour after happy celebrators rung in the New Year. Abdulkadir reportedly carried an AK-47 into the club and hid it under his clothes. Our hearts go out to all the families who are affected by Abdulkadir’s heartless actions, and we hope his capture brings a little relief to everyone’s lives.

