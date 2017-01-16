Dylan Sprayberry Pokes Fun At Cody Christian’s Nude Video Leak– See Hilarious Tweets

REX/Shutterstock

Laughter really is the best medicine. Following Cody Christian’s nude video leak, ‘Teen Wolf’ co-star Dylan Sprayberry posted a series of hilarious tweets that show what an epic friendship these two hunks have! Check out the hilarious posts, right here.

Good friends will pat you on the pack, great friends will find the humor in any situation! Instead of feeling sorry for his friend, Dylan Sprayberry, 18, is doing his best to make light of the nude video leak situation. Cody Christian, 21, is the latest celebrity to fall victim to hacked technology after a super racy video (of his private parts) leaked online. So what did Dylan do? He pretended he was going to leak nude videos as well to try and take the heat off of Cody, his Teen Wolf co-star. Check out the hilarious messages!

Hey guys,

So I'll be posting my nudes sometime tomorrow, that way no one can take credit for it! 🖕#lovemyfriends#respectmyfriends #penis — Dylan Sprayberry (@DSprayberry) January 16, 2017

Sarcasm. — Dylan Sprayberry (@DSprayberry) January 17, 2017

I hope everyone knows my tweet yesterday was coming from a place of sarcasm and disgust.🎉🎉🎉 if u thought I was serious well… 😂💁 — Dylan Sprayberry (@DSprayberry) January 17, 2017

Some fans must have thought Dylan was being malicious or mean with his tweets, but it’s the exact opposite! Dylan explains that he’s just using “sarcasm” to make his friend smile. Cody must have been embarrassed by the nude leaks since they were clearly super private and meant for ONE girl’s eyes only. Lovers of the Teen Wolf series are also standing behind Cody. Die-hard fans created a hashtag online that shows their unconditional support, #WeRespectYouCody. Out of respect, they’re refusing to watch the video and are not going to pass it along in any way. So sweet!

Unfortunately, Cody isn’t the only celebrity this has happened too. In fact, this kind of stuff happens WAY too often! Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande and hundreds more have all had their personal photos or videos leaked online. It’s a total invasion of privacy, and people who think it’s funny should really reconsider what’s amusing and what’s not. As for Cody, he’s taking a more silent approach to the situation and hasn’t posted any jokes or comments on his Twitter. We hope he’s doing OK!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Dylan’s tweets? Funny, or is he being insensitive?

