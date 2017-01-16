Donald Trump’s Inauguration Schedule: Events Happening In DC

REX/Shutterstock

Washington, DC, is preparing for the sea of people flocking to town for the presidential inauguration on January 20, in which Donald Trump and Mike Pence will be sworn into office. But the inauguration is more than just the swearing in; it’s three days of events, and you can be involved in the entire process, from start to beginning!

THURSDAY, JANUARY 19

Wreath-Laying Ceremony — 3:30pm to 4:00pm

Donald Trump and Mike Pence will lay a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery in honor of our armed forces.

Welcome Celebrations & Concerts — 4:00pm to 6:00pm

The President-elect and Vice President-elect will likely make an appearance at the welcome celebrations at the Lincoln Memorial, open to the public. Called The Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration, the event will be broadcast live on television, and feature performances from acts like Toby Keith, Jon Voight, The Piano Guys, Lee Greenwood, RaviDrums, 3 Doors Down, and The Frontmen of Country, as well as military bands. “This celebration will combine a diverse group of performers and is the official kick-off to the inaugural events. The concert will include an appearance by the President-elect Donald J. Trump,” according to the inauguration site.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 20

Inaugural Swearing-In Ceremony — 11:30am to 12:30pm

West Front of the U.S. Capitol Building

Before the swearing-in, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, the Rockettes, and Jackie Evancho will perform. Archbishop Timothy Dolan will deliver the opening remarks, and Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts will swear in Donald Trump at noon.

Inaugural Parade — 3:00pm to 5:00pm

After the swearing-in ceremony, President Trump, Vice President Pence, and their families will walk up Pennsylvania Avenue from the Capitol Building to the White House. Thousands of high school band members, military members, and motorcyclists will also join the parade.

Inaugural Ball — 7:00pm to 11:00pm

The president, first lady, vice president, and his wife will attend the official Inaugural Ball at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. This year’s theme for the black tie affair is the Big Apple. If the public wants to attend, tickets are required.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 21

National Prayer Service — 10:00am to 11:ooam

A nondenominational faith service is happening at the Washington National Cathedral the morning after the inauguration; it’s happened at this cathedral every inauguration since 1933, when FDR became president. People will pray for the president, his cabinet, and the country.

Women’s March on Washington — 10:00am to 5:00pm

This isn’t an official inauguration event, but it’s definitely as important. An estimated 200,000 people are expected to come to DC to march through the streets to protest the day-old Trump administration in order to protect women’s rights. It’s going to be massive, and historic.

