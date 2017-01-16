Get excited! A brand-new ‘Descendants 2’ teaser has dropped, and it’s all kinds of amazing. Our beloved VKs Mal, Evie, Jay, and Carlos are back! Evil’s making a comeback, especially with Uma on the scene. Click to WATCH!

Summer is still a few months away, but Disney Channel knows when we need our Descendants 2 fix. An epic Descendants 2 promo has arrived with original VKs Mal (Dove Cameron), Evie (Sofia Carson), Jay (Booboo Stewart), and Carlos (Cameron Boyce) taking center stage once again.

The tagline for the promo is “Long Live Evil.” The VKs are heading back to the Isle of the Lost for the sequel, which means we’re going to meet an all-new batch of VKs. The teaser also gives us a glimpse of Ursula’s daughter, Uma (China Anne McClain), who will be going head-to-head with Mal in Descendants 2.

King Ben (Mitchell Hope), rocking his grungier, VK-esque look, makes an appearance in the teaser as well. He’s so cute! But how will he fare in the Isle of the Lost?

The end of the 35-second teaser also treats us to our first listen to the Descendants 2 soundtrack! “So many ways to be wicked,” someone sings. Is that Mal or Uma?!

Mal and the gang will also be joined by Harry (Thomas Doherty), the son of Captain Hook, and Gil (Dylan Playfair), the son of Gaston, in the sequel. The swoonworthy boys are a part of Uma’s pirate gang.

“When the pressure to be royally perfect becomes too much for Mal, she returns to her rotten roots on the Isle of the Lost where her archenemy Uma, the daughter of Ursula, has taken her spot as self-proclaimed queen of the run-down town,” the movie’s synopsis reads. “Uma, still resentful over not being selected by Ben to go to Auradon Prep with the other Villain Kids, stirs her pirate gang including Captain Hook’s son Harry and Gaston’s son Gil, to break the barrier between the Isle of the Lost and Auradon, and unleash all the villains imprisoned on the Isle, once and for all.”

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for Descendants 2? Let us know!