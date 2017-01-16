REX Shutterstock

Yikes! Things got heated when Cristiano Ronaldo threw a ball at an opposing player during Real Madrid’s Jan. 15 game…and it was all caught on video. You have to see it all go down!

That is not sportsman-like conduct! Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo, 31, threw a ball at opposing winger, Sevilla’s Vitolo, 27, for trying to sabotage his penalty kick. Real Madrid met with Sevilla for their third match in two weeks on Jan. 15 so tensions were already high as the game remained scoreless into the sixty-sixth minute, and that’s when everything got totally out of control.

Cristiano was setting up for penalty kick that would give his side a 1-0 lead, when Vitolo stepped up to where the PK would take place and tried to kick up the grass. Cristiano saw what happened and was not having it — so he threw the ball at Vitolo and hit him square in the back! It was hardly an aggressive throw, but Vitolo quickly turned around to get in the soccer star’s face. Whoa! In the end, Cristiano made his goal and the score was 1-0 for Real Madrid. Unfortunately, they could not keep their lead and Sevilla came out on top by the end of the match with a 2-1 win.

While the match did not end up going Cristiano’s way, the living legend had plenty to be happy about given his recent win of the 2016 Ballon d’Or. He was crowned the greatest soccer player in the world for the fourth time, beating out Lionel Messi.

Cristiano’s personal life seems to be going well too. He has been spotted out on numerous occasions with his new girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. The pair stepped out for the romantic evening on Dec. 22 and appeared to be super happy together. They chatted, laughed, and even exchanged a few kisses over the table while they waited for their dinner. So sweet!

